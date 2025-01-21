TN HR&CE to launch 3rd Arupadai Veedu tour from Trichendur

CHENNAI: The Department of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) will launch the third phase of the spiritual tour to the six abodes of Lord Murugan from Trichendur on Tuesday.

A total of 207 elderly devotees, aged between 60 years and 70 years, from Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thoothukudi, and Sivagangai districts would benefit from the free spiritual tour to Murugan temples in Thiruparankundram, Tiruchendur, Palani, Swamimalai, Tiruttani and Palamuthircholai in the third phase of programme, according to a statement from the department.

So far, a total of 410 devotees have been taken on tour to the six abodes of Lord Murugan in the first two phases of the programme.