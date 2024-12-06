TN HR&CE department procures 36 DGPS rovers to intensify survey of temple lands

CHENNAI: In a bid to intensify the exercise of measuring the temple lands across the state and demarcate them, the department of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) procured 36 Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) rovers.

The department procured a total of 36 DGPS-rovers at a cost of Rs 1.83 crore to intensify the process of measuring temple lands and demarcating them with boundary markers. A total of 172 licensed surveyors have been engaged to carry out the scheme, which was launched on September 8, 2021, the minister said after distributing the rovers to surveyors.

So far, the department has measured a total of 1,77,968 acres of temple lands, the minister added. He further explained that mismatches were identified in 6,715 acres of land, of which 4,775 acres had been rectified and transferred back to the respective temples.

The minister also assured that necessary facilities would be provided for devotees coming to Tiruvannamalai for the Karthigai Maha Deepam festival, which commenced with religious fervour on December 4.

Regarding the row over the Chidambaram Natarajar temple, the minister cautioned that the government would not intervene in temple affairs unless there was a report of mismanagement or violations.