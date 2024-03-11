TN Housing & Urban Development dept relaxes non-high rise building norms

CHENNAI: The State Housing and Urban Development Department has amended the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules to increase the maximum permissible building height of non-high-rise buildings up to 14 meters and exempted the buildings not exceeding eight dwelling units or 750 sq m from obtaining a completion certificate.



S Ramaprabhu, Co-chairman of DTCP Committee BAI thanked the state government and Housing Development Minister for issuing an order to increase the permissible building height of non-high-rise buildings and the number of dwelling units exempted from obtaining the completion certificate to eight.

As per the amendment, the maximum permissible building height of non-high-rise buildings has been increased from 12 m to 14 m.

Currently, buildings with upto three dwelling units or not exceeding 750 sq m are exempted from completion certificates from the concerned regulatory body.

While the size of the land remains unaltered, the dwelling units have been revised from three to eight.

The amendments would also help the building users to easily avail the electricity connection, drinking and sewer connections without submitting a completion certificate.

Earlier the building up to 12 m height or three dwelling units spread over 750 sq m were exempted from submitting a completion certificate for availing new electricity connection.