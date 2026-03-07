TN Hotels' body requests Centre to withdraw order on supply of commercial LPG cylinders

It would largely hit lakhs of workers employed in the sector, he cautioned.

Venkadasubbu urged the government to withdraw such a directive, and oil companies to take up measures to ensure uninterrupted delivery of commercial LPG cylinders.

On March 6, the government invoked sparingly used emergency powers to direct oil refineries to ramp up LPG production as it looks to increase the availability of domestic cooking gas to hedge against potential disruptions from the widening Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders were hiked by a steep Rs 60 and Rs 114.5, respectively, amid rising energy costs linked to the conflict.