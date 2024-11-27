TN hostel owners’ association demands extension for registration

CHENNAI: The Hostel Owners and PG Operators Association has demanded the extension of registration period, and steps to exempt D-Licence 2 registration (under the TN Hostels and Home for Women and Children (Regulation) Act 2014), according to a recent order issued by the State government for women’s hostels to be registered and licensed.

Arun Sivakumar, joint secretary of the association, said, “As hostel operators, we face a lot of difficulty in getting a license to run women’s hostels, as most of the buildings we run hostels in are rented buildings. Owners of these buildings do not provide documents as the D-License would declare the hostel property as public.”

Gowri Dhanasekaran, secretary, concurred and added that all the existing women’s hostels across the State were run by women, and occupants were mostly working women. “Women below 18 years are not allowed in our hostels. In Chennai, more than 3 lakh working women stay in hostels, which provide livelihoods to over 30,000 women workers. Regulations on food licence, fire proof, proof of building agreement, health certificate, etc are completed as per the rules,” she pointed out.

As the registration period ends this month, the association requests for an extension of deadline.