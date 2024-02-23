TN Home department appoints first DIG for Anti terrorist squad

CHENNAI: The TN Home Department on Friday appointed J. Mahesh, Deputy Inspector General of the Police, Intelligence (Internal Ge Security) as the first DIG of Anti- terrorist squad of the state. He has been asked to hold the post as additional charge, said a communication from the government.

Similarly Ara.Arularasu, Superintendent of Police, the Special Division, Chennai SB CID, has been also asked to take additional charge of SP, HQ, anti-terrorist squad.

V.Sasi Mohan, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Terrorist Squad, Coimbatore, will be holding additional charge of SP ATS- Madurai.