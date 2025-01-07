TN Higher Education minister conducts review meeting on students’ safety

CHENNAI: To ensure the safety of students inside the college/university campus, Minister of Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan held a review meeting with varsity higher officials on Tuesday.

Speaking at the review meeting, the minister noted that prompt action was taken as per the orders from Chief Minister MK Stalin in the sexual case at Anna University.

“Precautionary measures are being taken to ensure that such incidents do not occur in any educational institution. It should be ensured that there are lights and surveillance cameras in all areas at night at all institutions,” stated the press note.

The minister insisted on identifying sensitive areas and the immediate installation of lights and CCTV cameras at these locations. He also urged all college/university managements to keep track of all entry and exits into the campus. “Also, students should be made aware of ‘Kaaval Uthavi’ app, developed by the TN police department, to seek help and report in case of emergencies,” he added.

“The security personnel in educational institutions have to take security precautions such as engaging in continuous patrolling at night and taking students’ advice on security measures and implementing them,” the press note said.

The minister welcomed suggestions of registrars regarding further steps to be taken and to improve the higher education sector.

Meanwhile, as the new semester had commenced since January 6, Anna University had issued a set of guidelines to the deans and head of departments (HODs) to follow in all campuses of the university and affiliated colleges. Part of the preparation, students have been asked to use bicycles within the campus and food delivery executives will be allowed only till the gate.