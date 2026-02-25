TN Higher Education Dept warns students: Beware of fraudulent calls on scholarship, placement ads from colleges

CHENNAI: Following complaints, the State Higher Education Department has cautioned students against fraudulent calls on scholarship process. In addition, the official also advised all the higher educational institutions, especially private colleges, to maintain accuracy and transparency in all placement-related communications.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), in an internal circular to all the principals of engineering colleges and other technical institutions, stated that for any scholarship approval process, the DoTE staff would not contact students directly or request them to share their bank account details.
The notification further said that students must not share their bank account details, Aadhaar details, OTP with anyone claiming to represent the DoTE or any other authority.
Accordingly, the DOTE has instructed the deans and principals of all the colleges to circulate information about fraudulent calls to all the students and advise them to remain vigilant and cautious against any such calls, messages, emails, or activities by unknown persons. If any fraudulent activity is reported, the heads of the institutions were asked to immediately inform and coordinate with the cyber security officers.
Similarly, TN State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE), in a separate circular, stated that some institutions were presenting placement-related ads that had inflated salary packages (CTC) and internships as full-time employment. It said such practices created unrealistic expectations among students and parents, and hence, must be avoided.
All colleges were advised to maintain accuracy and transparency in all placement-related communications including salary packages, job roles and other employment details by ensuring that students receive reliable information about their career prospects. The circular also said that TANSCHE would take necessary action against errant institutions to ensure compliance.