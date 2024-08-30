TN Higher Education dept allots Rs 7 crore to improve college classrooms

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has allocated Rs 7 crore to improve the classrooms in the state-owned colleges as the government has decided to increase the admissions by 20 per cent in the Science and Arts colleges this year.

The government had recently announced that it was necessary to increase admissions to the maximum by 20 per cent, since several students, who secured good marks in Class 12 board exams, could not get admission to Arts and Science colleges.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the authorities have identified the colleges, which get the full 20 per cent additional admissions, for improving the required facilities in the classes. “Therefore, a sum of Rs 7.05 crore has been allocated to purchase classroom equipment, including chairs, desks and replacing existing classroom learning boards with ceramic,” he said adding “a total of 48 government Arts and Science colleges will be benefited.”

The official also pointed out that the government has already accorded financial sanction for Rs 100 crore to expand infrastructure facilities in more than 30 government Arts and Science colleges. “The work, which was carried out by the PWD, was almost complete,” he said. He added hostel facilities are also being expanded according to the students’ requirement in the current year.