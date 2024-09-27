TN Higher Education Department maps syllabi for new courses

CHENNAI: Following the announcement of the introduction of new diploma courses, including printing technology and textile technology, the Higher Education Department has outlined its syllabi.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Higher Education Department Minister K Ponmudy announced the introduction of new diploma courses -- printing technology, textile technology, chemical technology and leather technology -- in the state-owned polytechnic colleges.

The new curriculum will be developed according to the latest industries’ requirements and inducted in the next academic year (2025-2026).

A senior Higher Education Department official said, “There will be five units in the printing technology course. It will deal with an introduction to printing process, the structure of printing industry, print finishing and converting, introduction to paper making and stock preparation.”

Similarly, there will be five units in the textile technology course, which will include textile fibres, basics of spinning, basics of weaving, basics of wet processing and application of textiles. “Micro project, which is an extension of practical lab exercise, will help in real-world application for the students,” he said.

The official explained that in the chemical technology course, students will learn to apply chemicals and raw materials to create new chemical products and how to install and operate chemical equipment besides maintaining them. He added that the students would also learn methods to treat water, waste and air pollution.

‘The leather technology course will cover the synthesis, production and finishing of leather to be used in an efficient way,” he said, adding that the course will also train the students in the synthesis of artificial leather and its use in making commercial products, which could also be exported.