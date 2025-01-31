TN higher education department issues order on equivalence degrees

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide clarity on the qualifications to get job opportunities in public service, the Higher Education Department has come out with equivalence degrees offered by various universities to similar degrees considered for government employment.

A decision was taken in this regard at the Equivalence Committee meeting recently, which has recommended over 20 degree courses for 2025 as equivalent.

The committee determines if a candidate's educational qualifications are equivalent to the qualifications required for a job or position and makes recommendations to the state on whether to consider a candidate's qualifications equivalent.

In order, the educational qualification consideration of BSc Computer Technology awarded by the University of Madras was equivalent to BSc Computer Science for the purpose of employment in public services. Similarly, Madurai Kamaraj University, which has BSc in Information Technology is also equivalent.

The order further said that the Master of Computer Application provided by the Bharathiar University is also equivalent to an MSc in Information Technology for a job in public services. Accordingly, consideration of MSc Computer Science and Technology (five-year integrated course) offered by Women's Christian colleges, affiliated to the University of Madras, is also equivalent.

With regard to the degree provided by the deemed university such as SRM University in Kattankulathur, the order said the courses such as BEd Social Science are equivalent to BEd History.

It said that the Master of Science Education Physics offered by the Regional Institute of Education, Mysore is also equivalent to BEd Physics for the purpose of employment in public services.

In addition, the education qualification provided by Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala is also equivalent to BEd for the job opportunities in the State.