TN higher edu dept allows one-time free change in education docus for trans persons

CHENNAI: In efforts to make educational documents easily accessible for trans persons, the Higher Education Department has announced that in Tamil Nadu universities, colleges and affiliated universities they are allowed for a one-time change of name, gender and photograph in the degree and diploma certificates, free of cost.

As per the notification issued by the higher education department, the circular will come from immediate effect to benefit the trans persons.

Subsequently, the department announced Arun Karthick, a trans man, appealed to the department's higher officials to exempt trans persons from paying fees to change credentials in educational documents.

The notification states that universities and college-deemed educational institutions in Tamil Nadu are charging application fees for changing the applicant’s name, gender and photograph of trans persons. Hence, upon the request of Arun, the government has examined the proposal and decided to accept the same.

The notification from the department said, “The government direct the registrars of all universities under the HED and the commissioner of technical education to allow the trans persons in the universities and colleges, affiliated and autonomous and also polytechnic colleges for a one-time change of name, gender and photograph in the degree/diploma certificates issued by the varsity, free of cost.”

Arun, an unofficial member of Tamil Nadu Trans Gender Welfare Board said, “I struggled to get the credentials in educational documents changed for nearly four years. Only in January 2023, I was able to change the credentials without any payments, after seeking approvals with the department.”

Hence, Arun said that to make sure other trans persons do not undergo the same fate, he urged the department to exempt trans persons from any payment for changing credentials.

“A friend of mine had to pay Rs 28,000 to change his name, photo and other details in educational documents after passing out of Bharathiyar University in Coimbatore. Hence, this direction from the department has helped many trans persons,” he added.