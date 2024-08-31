TN Higher Edu department appoints Nodal officers to supervise anti-drug awareness clubs

CHENNAI: In a bid to combat the drug menace, especially in the technical institutions, the Higher Education Department has appointed nodal officers in each district including in Chennai to monitor the activities of anti-drug awareness programmes conducted in all engineering and polytechnic colleges across the State.

Pointing out that all the engineering and polytechnic colleges were instructed to create an ‘Anti-Drug Club’ comprising senior students and professors, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said nodal officers have been appointed in all the districts to monitor the activities of the club.

He stated that the details of the nodal including landline numbers, mobile numbers, email-ids-will be available in the colleges. “In addition, the information of the nodal officers will also be available in government order, which is available in the DoTE’s portal,” he added.

The official said that the nodal officers in anti-drug clubs in colleges and schools will have to create awareness among all the students about drug abuse.

He said all the clubs will promote awareness, education, and prevention plans to stop the spread of drug abuse among the student community. “All the drug awareness programmes in the colleges will be monitored by the nodal officers. They would submit a report to the concerned officials regularly”, he added.