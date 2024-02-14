TN HEIs to conduct survey to update in AISHE scheme

CHENNAI: The Higher Educational Institutions in Tamil Nadu will start conducting surveys from this month as a part of All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), which was launched by the Ministry of Education in January 2024.



"Each college should provide details of the student's enrollment after admission (both in Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) level), total number of male and female students, representation of minority students and persons with disabilities," an official said.

With regard to Engineering and Technology stream, the official said the highest number of enrollment in particular courses and lowest admissions in other programmes (courses) offered by the universities and its affiliated colleges.

"Same pattern will be applicable for other colleges such as Arts, Science and Vocational", he said adding "the universities and colleges should also update the representation of foreign students". The Higher Education Department's senior official here said that all the institutions in the state including Engineering, Medical, Arts, Science and Vocational colleges will participate in the survey and provide details to the ministry.

Stating that this survey was necessitated as none of the source of data on Higher Education was giving complete picture of Higher Education in the country, he said for the first time all the major stakeholders in higher education, such as University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, Medical Council of India as well as state governments will participate in the data collection exercise.

He said other information that also include enrollment in distance learning mode at UG and PG level. "The gross enrollment ratio and gender parity index besides taking into account teaching positions (male and female) will also be updated," he added.

Pointing out that the institutions will also provide information on the number of non-teaching staff, the official said "the universities and colleges will also provide the exam results and the pass percentage of the students for each and every course besides providing information on the infrastructure facilities by the colleges". The Higher Education official said that the participation of the AISHE survey is expected to begin this month.