TN HEIs instructed to strictly maintain time limits in disciplinary cases

CHENNAI: After noticing defects in handling of disciplinary cases, State-owned Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) including engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu were instructed to strictly follow time limits for crossing every stage of departmental proceedings.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that the Human Resources Management Department has issued a notice in this regard. He said that the State government has noticed certain defects in handling disciplinary cases by the authorities concerned at different levels.

“Major defects include delay in disposal of cases, imposition of non-implementable punishments, and non-furnishing of crucial documents to the government during appeal while seeking its views in disciplinary cases,” he added.

The official said the authority, who is probing the case, should not take more than 15 days to call for an explanation for framing charges.

“After framing the charges, the explanation should be submitted within 30 days,” he said adding after getting the explanation, the concerned official should complete the inquiry and submit the report within 30 days.

Pointing out that, after receiving the inquiry report, the disciplinary authority should decide within 15 days, he said and it should not exceed 30 days to obtain views of the Tamil Nadu Public Commission (TNPSC).

The official said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption could take one year to complete its investigation and could pass the final orders within four months.