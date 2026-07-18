TN: Heatwave drives power usage to fresh high; TNPDCL to retain additional staff to remain

Taking note of the rise in demand, and also factoring in the risk of supply disruption due to various factors, the corporation has issued orders extending the deployment of additional manpower by another 46 days from July 17 to August 31. The workers were initially engaged from June 2 to July 16 to handle power supply disruptions caused by soaring electricity demand during the summer. However, with heatwave conditions persisting and power consumption remaining unusually high, the utility has decided to continue the arrangement.



The surge in demand has put pressure on the distribution network, resulting in frequent transformer failures, feeder faults and localised power outages, particularly in urban areas.



The utility has identified 2,854 operation and maintenance sections across Tamil Nadu, with a total deployment of 18,838 outsourced personnel every day. The corporation has estimated the expenditure for the 46-day extension at Rs 114.73 crore.



Under the revised deployment plan, 30 personnel each will be stationed in 15 high-load sections in north Chennai, including Vysarpadi, MKB Nagar, Perambur East, Villivakkam, ICF and SIDCO Nagar.

All other sections in the Chennai and Kancheepuram regions will receive 10 personnel each, while hill sections such as the Nilgiris, Yercaud, Kodaikanal and Thalavady will be allotted eight personnel each. The remaining operation and maintenance sections across the State will have six personnel each.



The utility has also retained the enhanced daily wage of Rs 1,324 per worker to ensure adequate availability of skilled manpower for emergency restoration work. The corporation has instructed field engineers to engage manpower only through licensed contractors and to maintain detailed records of deployment and restoration works to ensure accountability and timely execution of fault rectification.