TN: Heatwave drives power usage to fresh high; TNPDCL to retain additional staff to remain

CHENNAI: With the prolonged heatwave continuing to drive electricity demand to record levels and increase the number of distribution faults, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has extended the engagement of additional outsourced manpower till August 31 to ensure faster restoration of power supply across the State.
Tamil Nadu's daily electricity consumption touched yet another all-time high of 473.572 million units (MU) on Thursday as an intense heatwave continued to grip the State.
The latest consumption surpassed the previous record of 472.263 MU recorded on Wednesday, reflecting sustained high electricity usage as temperatures remained well above normal across several districts.
The State's peak power demand stood at 21,717 MW on Thursday, marginally lower than the all-time high of 21,724 MW recorded on Tuesday. The demand had reached 21,520 MW on Wednesday after surpassing the earlier record of 21,629 MW registered on July 13. Before this week's surge, the previous all-time high peak demand was 21,307 MW, logged on April 29, 2026.
Power sector officials attributed the sustained rise in electricity demand to the weak Southwest Monsoon, compounded by El Niño-induced atmospheric subsidence that has prolonged heatwave conditions across Tamil Nadu. The official added that air-conditioner usage has increased significantly throughout the day as people sought relief from the persistent heat, contributing to the record electricity consumption.
Taking note of the rise in demand, and also factoring in the risk of supply disruption due to various factors, the corporation has issued orders extending the deployment of additional manpower by another 46 days from July 17 to August 31. The workers were initially engaged from June 2 to July 16 to handle power supply disruptions caused by soaring electricity demand during the summer. However, with heatwave conditions persisting and power consumption remaining unusually high, the utility has decided to continue the arrangement.
The surge in demand has put pressure on the distribution network, resulting in frequent transformer failures, feeder faults and localised power outages, particularly in urban areas.
The utility has identified 2,854 operation and maintenance sections across Tamil Nadu, with a total deployment of 18,838 outsourced personnel every day. The corporation has estimated the expenditure for the 46-day extension at Rs 114.73 crore.
Under the revised deployment plan, 30 personnel each will be stationed in 15 high-load sections in north Chennai, including Vysarpadi, MKB Nagar, Perambur East, Villivakkam, ICF and SIDCO Nagar.
All other sections in the Chennai and Kancheepuram regions will receive 10 personnel each, while hill sections such as the Nilgiris, Yercaud, Kodaikanal and Thalavady will be allotted eight personnel each. The remaining operation and maintenance sections across the State will have six personnel each.
The utility has also retained the enhanced daily wage of Rs 1,324 per worker to ensure adequate availability of skilled manpower for emergency restoration work. The corporation has instructed field engineers to engage manpower only through licensed contractors and to maintain detailed records of deployment and restoration works to ensure accountability and timely execution of fault rectification.