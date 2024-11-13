TN health minister warns doctors on absenteeism in Urban Primary Health Centres

COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday warned doctors of dismissal if they go absent without authorisation during duty hours in Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC).

After inaugurating the MRI scan facility set up at Rs 13 crore through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), the Health Minister said there were complaints of doctors coming only in the mornings to UPHCs.

“To check, I made a surprise visit to four UPHCs in Coimbatore on Monday and found doctors present only in two UPHCs. I was told that one doctor in a UPHC had gone nearby, and in another, the doctor was on leave. In both cases, an investigation is under way, if the doctor took leave after due permission and in another instance, the doctor arrived shortly after we left. Action will be taken on them after investigation,” he said while addressing the media.

Delving further into the issue, Subramanian said the health officers were directed to inspect the UPHCs to ensure doctors are available during their stipulated work hours.

“If found to be absent, then they will be relieved from duty and replaced with other candidates,” he said, adding that in a day or two, boards will be kept in front of all UPHCs declaring the time of their functioning hours – 8 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 8 pm -- for the convenience of people.

Each of the UPHCs has a doctor, nurse, medical assistant, and health inspector recruited through district health societies on a contract basis.

Of the 700 UPHCs proposed by the State government, 500 have started functioning across the State.