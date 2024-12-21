TN Health Minister issues registration certificate to street food vendors

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramaniam issued registration certificates to street food vendors and emphasised the importance of food safety and hygiene.

With an increasing trend of consuming fast food, particularly among children and youth, there is a rise in health issues like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and ulcers, therefore, it is important to maintain food quality.

The health Minister highlighted that 7,08,763 food business operators in Tamil Nadu have been issued licenses. Additionally, street food vendors require training, which is provided in three stages to cover personal hygiene and handling, food safety and standards, and training to provide knowledge on food safety.

He said that the cause of the increase in eating at roadside stalls is its low cost and availability of fresh food every day. Several small stalls offer unique food items, which is also a reason for their popularity, resulting in increased business and more customers. However, it's wrong for both small and large business owners to adulterate food.

"The department has been actively working to prevent food adulteration. This year 1,403 training sessions for food business operators have been held, with 52,520 vendors participating.

Participants receive a certificate as a "Food Safety Supervisor" and are encouraged to hire trained personnel in their establishments, " said the minister. He added that the initiative to reduce the use of sugar, salt, and oil in food, avoid reuse of cooking oil, convert it to biodiesel, and others has benefitted the people.

The Food Safety Department has also conducted 2,711 training sessions to ensure that food labels are displayed correctly, and companies have been fined Rs 26.93 crore for label-related issues so far.

The department has also taken action against the sale of food products containing nicotine and tobacco. Since the current government took office, goods worth Rs. 27.48 crore have been seized, including 3,60,416 packets of gutkha and pan masala, 33,944 shops have been identified, and 26,446 shops have been sealed, " said the Minister.