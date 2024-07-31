TN Health minister inspects construction work of the new building at Kilpauk Medical College

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inspected the new hospital building that is under construction at the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.



The building is being constructed with financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at a cost of Rs 358.87 crores.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Health Systems Project, with the financial assistance of JICA, has been constructing various medical infrastructure projects.

The new building has a total floor area of 2,68,815 square feet and six floors, with 441 beds and 12 operation theaters, including a hybrid operation theater with state-of-the-art technology.

In addition, 13 operation theaters, 441 beds, and various facilities, including MRI and Digital X-ray, are being set up at the hospital.

The minister said that the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital caters to the needs of the poor and is also a major center for treating burn injuries. He said that advanced medical equipment is being installed in government hospitals, which are not available in private hospitals.

"The new hospital building constructed at the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital will be inaugurated soon by the Chief Minister and will be commissioned for public use. In addition, a new tower block is being constructed at a cost of Rs 125 crore with the financial assistance of the World Bank to further strengthen the hospital's infrastructure. The construction work is progressing rapidly, " said Ma Subramanian.



The foundation stone of a new building being constructed at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital and a hospital building at the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital was laid by the Chief Minister.

The construction work of the new hospital building in Veerampalayam in Tiruppur is also nearing completion and will be inaugurated soon, the health minister said.

He informed that two deputy presidents of the World Bank will be visiting the State by August first week, as per the instructions of the President, to discuss the state's medical infrastructure.