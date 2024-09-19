TN Health Minister discusses healthcare collab with Australian Consul-General

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam met the Australian Consul-General Silai Zaki on Thursday.

They discussed the outcomes of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) and initiatives to deepen the economic relationship between the two countries.

The Consul-General who spoke about Australia's capabilities in sectors like digital health emphasised the country’s interest in collaborating with India in healthcare, particularly in the fields of telemedicine, medical research and health education.

During the interaction, Ma Subramanian highlighted the implementation of flagship schemes by the Tamil Nadu health department including Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (healthcare services at people’s doorsteps), Varumun Kappom Thittam (preventive healthcare), Innuyir Kappom Thittam (emergency care for accident victims), the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, and the State’s Health Walk initiative.

On the other hand, Australian Consul-General Silai Zaki elaborated on geriatric care, breast cancer screening and treatment facilities, and the National Disability Insurance Scheme for differently-abled persons in Australia. She invited the health department officials to visit Australia to witness the implementation of these health schemes and explore opportunities to bring out similar initiatives in Tamil Nadu.

The Consul-General also expressed her interest in participating in a Health Walk in Chennai.

Collaborations between healthcare institutions in the State and Australia were also discussed.