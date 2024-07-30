TN Health minister conducts surprise inspection at Sivakasi Government Hospital

Begin typing your search...

30 July 2024
CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian conducted a surprise inspection at the Sivakasi Government Hospital in Sivakasi and the Primary Health Center in Narayanapuram in Virudhunagar.

The minister inspected the construction of a 50-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) worth Rs 32.54 crores at the Sivakasi Government Hospital and reviewed the quality of work.

He also visited the neonatal care unit, operation theater, and pediatric Ward, and interacted with the patients about the patient care, and facilities available at the hospital.

Later, he visited the Narayanapuram Primary Health Center and reviewed the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. He met the beneficiaries of the scheme and also inspected the records of patients who benefited from the Idhayam Kappom Thittam.

After his visit to the PHC, Health Minister Ma Subramanian came across a road traffic accident victim while travelling who had suffered a serious head injury in the accident.

He arranged for ambulance and sent him to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

