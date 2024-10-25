TN Health dept to start two new PG courses in Ayurveda

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that the State Health Department has decided to start two post-graduate courses in Ayurveda, specifically in Rasa Shastra and Dravyaguna.

Releasing a compilation of 150 research papers at the international conference on Global Ayurveda: Innovations and Integrations, held at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University campus on Friday, he said that the government has applied for permission for new courses, and expect to receive approval from the Union Government soon.

Rasa Shastra is a branch of Ayurveda that involves purification by combining metals, minerals, and herbs to treat various illnesses. Dravyaguna is a study of the use of natural drugs and herbs, and covers the identification, collection, storage, and preservation of plant-based raw materials.

Stating that the international conference aims to integrate modern and traditional Ayurveda practices, he added: “Officials from the State government will meet with the Union Health Minister and Ayush Minister to request permission to begin PG courses next week. We’ve requested a meeting through the department secretary and expect a positive response.”

The minister highlighted various measures by the State government including the upgradation of the Ayurveda Medical College, and the ongoing construction of a new building for the hospital being done at Rs 3.5 crore.

“Mobile Siddha clinics have been established in 12 hilly areas, benefiting over one lakh people. These efforts aim to promote Indian medicine, focusing on Ayurveda, Siddha, and other traditional systems of medicine,” he noted.