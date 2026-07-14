TN health dept rules out COVID outbreak, says recent Andhra deaths not linked to more virulent variant

In a statement, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that TN continued to monitor COVID-19 through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and that surveillance had not indicated any unusual rise in infections or severe disease.

Clarifying the Andhra Pradesh cases, the department said, “A 52-year-old man from Andhra, who was shifted from a private hospital in Tirupati to a private hospital in Vellore on June 26, had COVID-19 – severe Klebsiella pneumoniae bacterial infection, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. He died on June 28 after developing acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by the bacterial infection.”

A 68-year-old patient treated at a private hospital in Vellore had advanced colon cancer and succumbed to respiratory failure associated with the malignancy. COVID-19 was detected only as an incidental finding and was not the cause of death. The department also noted that a 46-year-old man from Kadapa died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19, with Andhra Pradesh health authorities continuing to examine the clinical details.