TN health dept releases guidelines on prevention of monsoon-related illnesses

CHENNAI: The State Health Department held a meeting with officials of 11 departments ahead of the northeast monsoon to control the cases of dengue and fever along with local bodies. All of these departments will coordinate their works to reduce the incidence of dengue in TN.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday released a manual on standard guidelines for the prevention of dengue and monsoon-related illnesses across TN.

He said that more than 4,676 government and private hospitals are being monitored. “Several departments are preparing an action plan on dengue prevention and control. From today, the State Health Department will conduct awareness and prevention campaigns on dengue across the State,” he explained. “Officials will also be visiting private hospitals to monitor dengue cases, as part of the campaign. Individuals who are not in healthcare facilities but are affected with dengue will also be monitored.”

Besides dengue, there has been a spike in several other illnesses such as diarrhoea, rat fever, flu, typhoid and jaundice. Therefore, health officials will intensify vigil against these diseases as well.

More than 400 officials including deputy directors, dean of medical colleges, rural development and municipal administration department participated in the meeting. All departments in their respective districts will coordinate to carry out prevention works.