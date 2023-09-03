TN health dept organises registration camp for CMCHIS registration

CHENNAI: The state health department organised the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme registration camp for beneficiaries at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Sunday.



Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the camp, along with health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi in Jafferkhanpet and one camp in Mambalam and Saidapet. The minister said that a total of 1.43 crore families have been included as beneficiaries under this scheme.

The scheme is implemented by United India Insurance Company at 853 government hospitals and 969 private hospitals. There are 1,513 medical and surgical procedures, 8 specialized surgical procedures, 52 comprehensive check-up procedures and 11 serial treatment procedures covered under the scheme.

He said that the MoU for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana scheme was signed on 11th September, 2018 by Union Government and Tamil Nadu Government and it was started from 23th September, 2018, along with Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

In the last five years, 86,48,748 families have been identified under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme and are included in the scheme, among the 1.43 crore families covered by the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Under the scheme, a family can be treated with a sum assured of up to Rs 5 lakh per year. The contribution of Union Government and State Government in this scheme is 60: 40 percent. Under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, 1.30 crore beneficiaries have benefitted from 2009, with an insurance amount of Rs 12,091 crore.

A total of 1,44,59,810 families at the rate of Rs 849 per family for a total sum assured of Rs 1227.63 crores has been spent on the scheme. As per socio-economic, caste-wise survey under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, the total sum insured calculated at rate is Rs.734.27 crores. The administration fee for 86,48,748 families is Rs 50 at the rate of Rs 43.24 crores of the total insurance premium of PMJAY and the amount is Rs 777.52 crore.

The Union Government's contribution of 60 per cent to the scheme is Rs 466.51 crores and the State Government's contribution to the scheme is Rs 311 crores, and the total expenditure is Rs 761.12 crores. The minister said that appropriate arrangements have been made to provide treatment to the citizens of other States who have got PMJAY insurance scheme card.

Comparing the health insurance between the previous regime, he said that the premium amount for medical insurance was Rs 699 per family per year and in this regime it has been increased to Rs 849. "During the previous regime, the sum insured was Rs 2 lakh every year and it is Rs 5 lakh per year now. The number of treatments have been increased from 1450 to 1513 in the present regime. In the previous regime the number of approved hospitals was 970, a d in the current regime 1,829 hospitals have been approved and the number has been increased. The number of special treatment systems increased from 2 in the previous regime to 8 in the current regime. In that way, the insurance plan is widely used," the minister said.