TN health dept orders to intensify surveillance of fever, dengue cases as Karnataka sees surge

CHENNAI: As Karnataka reports a surge in the cases of dengue and fever, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has directed all District Health Officers to intensify the surveillance of fever and dengue cases.



Tamil Nadu has recorded 5,554 cases of dengue until July 12 this year and the situation remains under control. However, as a precautionary measure, the DPH has issued instructions to strengthen vector control activities to prevent fever and dengue outbreaks.

In a circular to district health officers, DPH said that as Karnataka is reporting a surge in cases of dengue, it is important to carry out all necessary preventative measures for the bordering districts of Tamil Nadu.

The officials should also coordinate with the bordering state health officials daily to stay updated about the situation at the border and to carry out early intervention measures.

"Fever surveillance should be strengthened to prevent dengue cases in the bordering districts. In the context of Tamil Nadu experiencing intermittent monsoon rains in almost all parts of the state and the dengue outbreak in Karnataka, the fever surveillance in the bordering primary health centres, private clinics, and government and private hospitals should be intensified," the circular ordered.

The health department has also asked to deploy additional domestic breeding checkers in the bordering high-risk areas. Special mass cleaning campaigns and general sanitation measures, especially in hospitals, should also be undertaken, it directed. Also, action should be taken to clean all vacant plots and ensure the removal of breeding sources in coordination with the local body concerned.

Hospitals in the state are also instructed to ensure sufficient stock of diagnostic kits, essential drugs, and plasma separators for platelet transfusion for emergency cases and to reduce deaths.