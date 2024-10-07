TN health dept bags UN award for 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' scheme

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been honoured with the 'United Nations Interagency Task Force Awards (UNIATF) for 2024' under the category of Ministries of Health for its flagship 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' scheme, which delivers medical care at people's doorsteps.

This is the seventh year of the UN Task Force Awards which recognises organisations that have done outstanding work in the areas of mental health and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including leveraging innovation and technology.

Every year, the UN Interagency Task Force on NCDs calls for nominations for awards under various categories such as ministries of health, ministries and government agencies outside health, non-governmental organizations, academia, and foundations.

The award for the nomination submitted by the Tamil Nadu Health Department was announced during the 79th UN General Assembly in New York on September 25. Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, had announced the winners.