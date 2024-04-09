TN Health department to screen people diagnosed with comorbidities; 1.54 crore expected to be screened

CHENNAI: The state health department is planning to conduct eye checkup, screening for foot ulcers and renal checkups for patients with comorbid conditions of Hypertension and Diabetes. A total of 1.54 crore people are expected to be screened as part of this.

The people who are suffering from either hypertension, diabetes, or both will be part of this. People being screened as part of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam have largely been identified with Diabetes and Hypertension or both.

The patients are being followed up as part of the scheme and medications are being distributed to them by the health workers.

These patients who have been identified through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme and will be screened further for the other illnesses that coexist with Diabetes and Hypertension.

Patients suffering from Diabetes often tend to suffer from Diabetic Retinopathy, Foot ulcers, Chronic Kidney Diseases and nerve damage. Many patients who are diagnosed with Hypertension may also be at a high risk of developing Kidney related illnesses, and eye problems.

The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said, "Initially we are planning to start with retinopathy screening for eye, Chronic Kidney Disease screening for kidney health and peripheral neuropathy, including vascular abnormality to prevent foot ulcer."

The state health department will further be undertaking follow up of the identified cases and refer the patients to the tertiary care hospitals for medical care and treatment.

"Once they are diagnosed with any of the above problems, we will ensure proper treatment and follow-up either through medical college or through government hospitals. Further, all these treatment modalities are also available under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme for which we will coordinate, " said Dr Selvavinayagam.