TN Health department to conduct Stop Diarrhoea Campaign to prevent deaths

CHENNAI: The state health department will conduct the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2024 from 1 July, 2024 to 31 August, 2024 across Tamil Nadu with the goal of zero deaths targetting under five age due to Acute Diarrheal Diseases (ADD).

The campaign through the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine will be launched in consultation with the district collector, which will be coordinated by District Health Officers.

As part of the planning, the district level co-ordination committee meeting will be conducted under the chairmanship of district collector involving health department.

Several other departments including School Education, Rural Development, Social welfare, Women Development, and stakeholders like Indian Academy of Paediatrics and other will participate.

The district health officers have been requested to prepare the district operational plan for the health unit districts.

Each district health officers will lift the ORS and Zinc tablets as per the quantity allotted for the health unit district tablets are made available in all government hospitals and medical college hospitals on the district level.

The sensitization meeting and training will also be conducted for all block level field staff, staffs of government hospitals and medical college hospitals.

The high risk and vulnerable population should be identified and enumerated before beginning of the campaign, along with the line listing of all under five children.

The district health units will be provided necessary funds to conduct of Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2024 programme under the National Health Mission.