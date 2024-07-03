TN Health Department prepares to tackle rise in dengue cases post-monsoon

CHENNAI: Even as the State Health Department prepares to tackle the rise in dengue cases post-monsoon, the domestic breeding checks workers are not being given regular pay.

The long pending demand of the Tamil Nadu Dengue Mosquito Control Frontline Workers’ Association for regularised pay remains unheard of even as they act as frontline workers towards mosquito eradication.

More than 38,000 dengue mosquito eradication workers and domestic breeding check workers have been appointed across Tamil Nadu on a daily wage basis. The staff deployed in mosquito eradication workers in the State rue that they are paid low wages of Rs 250-Rs 450 per day and very often the wages are not paid regularly.

“We are expected to work on public holidays and we don’t even get sick leave. The workload increases ahead of the monsoons but there is no change in the pay,” said a domestic breeding check worker. The workers demand a monthly salary of Rs 21,000 and equal pay for equal work for all the workers across the State.

“The workers are struggling to support their families due to very low wages. The payment is not even paid on time. After repeated protests, the Krishnagiri Collector had said that the payment will be increased from Rs 310 to Rs 410 but we demand a monthly salary for them,” said Dr GR Ravindranath, secretary of the Doctor’s Association for Social Equality.

Meanwhile, the local civic body officials say that the domestic breeding checkers are appointed under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana -- National Urban Livelihood Mission, but the civic body cannot decide on the payment. However, the demands have been raised in the Council meeting and the request will be made to the collector in this regard.