TN Health department instructs district-level officials to intensify Zika virus surveillance and prevention

CHENNAI: After the Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) has been reported in Kerala and Maharashtra and in the mosquito pool samples in Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu Health department has instructed the Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) in all the stricts to maintain strict surveillance and intensify the vector control activities with focus on areas with high vector density in order to prevent Zika virus transmission.

In a circular to the DDHS, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that thought a vast majority of the case of Zika are either asymptomatic and self-limiting in nature, WHO data froma other Countries suggests that Zika virus infection among pregnant women may result in microcephaly in the new born in a minor proportion.

The symptoms are like other arbovirus infections such as dengue, and include fever, skin rashes. conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache. These symptoms are usually mild and last for 2-7 days.

It has been reported that the mosquito vector for Zika Virus Disease is the same that transmits Dengue - Chikungunya and is found in large parts of the country.

Thus, strong vigil should be maintained but there is no need to panic. Like Dengue and Chikungunya, there is no specific drug or vaccine for ZVD as well. Therefore, it is important to strengthen the entomological surveillance and intensify the vector control activities.

The action plan and requisite logistics for vector management focusing on Dengue and Chikungunya in place with the States needs to be implemented for Zika and to be intensified in the areas from where either human case and mosquito pools are found positive.

As part of preventive measures, the health officials should carry out source reduction for elimination of vector breeding sites.

Larvicides can be applied wherever feasible as per the national guidelines.

DPH instructed the DDHS to follow the guidelines issued to reduce the chances of transmission of the virus to humans and to prevent any possible complications and submit an action taken report.