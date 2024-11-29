TN health department announces revised exam date for post of assistant surgeons

CHENNAI: The State Health Department will hold the computer-based exam for the post of 2,553 assistant surgeons on January 5, instead of the earlier schedule of January 27.

Health minister Ma Subramanian announced that 23,971 people have applied, and their applications are being verified.

After the exam, additional staff will be provided to the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) to immediately conduct interviews and make arrangements for appointing those who pass the exam. “Promotions had been stalled due to various court cases. However, with the cases being resolved, promotions have been given to 428 doctors in the past week,” added the minister.

Additionally, 1,200 nurses working on a temporary basis have been made permanent, and their appointment orders are ready. Appointment orders for 2,140 nurses will be handed over on December 2 at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

Transfer orders were issued to 1,196 nurses after counselling on Wednesday and Thursday.

Besides this, applications were received for 1,066 posts of health inspector. The minister said that the exam date will be announced soon. “Earlier, there were filed in court as applicants with one-year course also demanded to be considered for the job.

Though the course should have been completed in Tamil Nadu, many candidates have studied in other States but want to be considered for the government job. The examination will now be conducted for applicants after the Court ordered the same for 38 cases in this regard,” the minister said.

He further added that there were 13 cases pending in the Supreme Court regarding the appointment of 2,250 village health nurses. A petition has been filed by the health department with the Advocate on Records for hearing in December.

Recently, the MRB has announced the exam date for the post of 47 physiotherapists. As many as 8,772 people have applied for these seats, and after verification, selected candidates will be given appointment orders.