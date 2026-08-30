TN: Headmistress suspended for administrative lapses after Dalit student’s death

According to the Education Department's inquiry, the headmistress, Vimala Devi, had neither discriminated against the girl nor her mother based on caste. However, the inquiry found that she did not handle the situation with the required administrative sensitivity and efficiency.

The officials also clarified that the headmistress had neither forced the mother and daughter to stand nor asked the mother to fold her hands. The officials added that there was no CCTV camera in the headmistress’s room, but their questioning of the headmistress and teachers at the school did not corroborate the allegation that she had scolded the girl.

“She could have asked the mother and the girl to sit down and then followed the prescribed administrative procedure. She should also have avoided making a phone call to enquire about the girl’s background in her presence,” an Education Department official said.

The official said the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death might involve several factors and that it would not be appropriate to attribute it to a single incident. “But the fact remains that we have lost a life,” the official said, adding that the police investigation will shed more light on the incident.