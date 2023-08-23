TN has sufficient medicine stocked at the healthcare centers: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has adequate stock of medicine including anti-rabies and anti-venom drugs in the urban and rural primary health care centers in the state, said health minister Ma Subramanian during a meeting with Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, health and wellness minister, Republic of Mauritius at Secretariat on Wednesday.

While addressing the media, the minister stated that they have discussed the activities of Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC), and medical infrastructure.

They have asked whether the Tamil Nadu government can procure the medicines required by Mauritius in the future. The decision would be taken after discussing it with the TN Chief Minister.

"At least 2,286 primary healthcare centers in the state have sufficient medicines stocked up in the last two years. Also, several healthcare centers witnessed a lack of drugs for snake bite and rabies, however, the situation has changed in the two years, especially in rural areas, " added Subramanian.

Talking about the new Siddha College in the state Subramanian explained that the resolution has been passed in the legislative assembly and sent it to the governor. But the governor has not agreed to it, once approved Rs 2 crore would be allocated in the current financial year for the construction of the hospital.

Dr Kailesh stated that they have learned about the functioning of TNMSC as advised by WHO, and Tamil Nadu has developed manifold in the field of medicine and medical services are excellent for the people.