TN has highest number of NSS volunteers in schools, colleges

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has attained the unique distinction of having the most number of National Social Service (NSS) volunteers -- over 4.4 lakh -- in educational institutions, compared to other states.

Similarly, the number of NSS student volunteers who have enrolled in polytechnic colleges here is also the highest in the country.

The NSS, which is a central sector scheme of Youth Affairs and Sports, provides opportunities to classes XI and XII students to take part in government-led community service activities and programmes.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, quoting the latest Centre's data, told DT Next that at present, the strength of NSS volunteers in the state is about 4,42,700, which is the highest among other states. "Larger states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have fewer volunteers compared to us," he said.

"The state government has been conducting extensive awareness programmes among students to take up public service at a young age," he said.

The official claimed that Tamil Nadu is among the states to conduct medical and veterinary camps and blood donation drives besides literacy programmes in rural areas.

"Of the 39.87 lakh NSS volunteers across the country, Tamil Nadu has more than 10% students enrolled in the scheme," he pointed out.

He said Tamil Nadu also promoted activities among its volunteers to enhance leadership qualities, fraternity, team spirit and risk-taking capacity and improvement of physical and mental strength. "This encourages volunteers to stay in the scheme till the completion of studies," he claimed.

With regard to the NSS volunteers in polytechnic colleges, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), seeking anonymity, said that at present, there are more than 45,000 NSS volunteers in over 350 polytechnic colleges spread all over the State.

"This is the highest among states," he claimed, adding that the directorate had organised special inter-polytechnic college level programmes on a regular basis successfully and systematically.

Volunteer strength

39.87 lakh: NSS volunteers in the country

4.42 lakh: Tamil Nadu

3.87 lakh: Maharashtra

3.31 lakh: Uttar Pradesh

45,000 plus: Volunteers in TN polytechnic colleges