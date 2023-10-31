TN has become a home of rowdies: Annamalai flays DMK

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Tuesday said that the State has become a home of rowdies under the DMK regime.

Slamming the DMK for the attack on the BJP functionaries and revenue officials in Perambalur district collectorate, Annamalai said, "DMK has created an unsafe situation for the government officials and even the District Collectorate is not spared. Tamil Nadu has become a home of raiders under the DMK regime. Even the District Collector is not spared and now think about the fate of the common man."

"Ruling by a rowdy gang will not last long. Chief Minister Stalin must have realised that if the public retaliated, the DMK goon mob would disappear. I urge the State government to immediately arrest the DMK rowdies involved in the violence at the Perambalur collectorate," he said.

Recalling the VAO's murder in Southern Tamil Nadu, the saffron party leader said that the ruling DMK has created an unsafe situation for the government officials across the State.

The reaction from the BJP comes in the wake of over 300 supporters of State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and Perambalur DMK MLA M Prabhakaran, disrupting an attempt by a BJP functionary to file a tender application for 31 stone quarries.



In the melee, C Kalaiselvan - village panchayat president of Kavulpalayam and Perambalur district vice-president of the BJP traders' wing, P Murugesan - district president of the BJP traders' wing, P Jayapal - Assistant Director (Mines) (in-charge), G Elangovan - Assistant Geology Officer, P Kumari Anandhan - Revenue Inspector and journalists were manhandled and assaulted by the DMK workers.

MoS Murugan slams DMK over corruption charges

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State L Murugan on Tuesday posted a video clipping of DMK councillor of Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in his social media page and said that a situation where ruling party members complain about the corruption of their own regime can only happen in DMK.

"The municipality councillor who belongs to the ruling DMK spoke in the Udhagamandalam municipality revealing that there are irregularities in to a tune of Rs 36 crore for allocation of new shops to be constructed in Udhagamandalam town. DMK means corruption, corruption means DMK. As usual, the fake Dravidian model is focussed on expanding the corruption from Fort St George (State Secretariat) to the municipal level," said in his social media post.