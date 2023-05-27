TN Guv to administer oath of office to Justice SV Gangapurwala

Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala to be sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on May 28 at the Governor's office in Raj Bhavan, Chennai.

TN Governor RN Ravi is to administer the oath of office to Justice SV Gangapurwala.



High-profile delegates, including Madras High Court Justices, cabinet ministers, and senior officials are expected to mark their presence during the swearing-in ceremony. The oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place between 10 - 10:15 am.



After the Supreme Collegium's recommendation, the President offered his nod for the appointment of SV Gangapurwala as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, and the Union Ministry of Law and Justice had notified the appointment on Friday.

The last full-time chief justice of Madras High Court was Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari who retired on September 12, 2022. After eight months of his retirement, the Madras High Court gets a permanent Chief Justice.



Justice Gangapurwala was born in Maharashtra in 1962. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court in 2010, and later he was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the same court in 2022.