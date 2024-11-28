TN Guv Ravi thanks PM Modi for promoting Tamil globally

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in promoting the Tamil language and Thirukkural globally.

“The establishment of Tamil Chairs in prestigious universities worldwide, the Thiruvalluvar Centre in Singapore, and the recent launch of a Tamil language program in Fiji, funded by the Government of India, aims to preserve Tamil heritage and encourage others to learn the language,” Ravi said in a social media post.

This initiative is particularly significant for the Tamil community in Fiji, who have a long history dating back to the early 20th century when Indian labourers were brought to the island nation.