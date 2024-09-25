TN Guv Ravi pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the portrait of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at the premises of the Raj Bhavan here to mark his 107th birth anniversary.

Recalling Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's contributions, Ravi said he was one of the greatest Indian social and political thinkers of the twentieth century and a staunch opponent of social discrimination.

"His integral humanism which believes in universal brotherhood is an all inclusive philosophy rooted in ancient Indian wisdom that paves the way for social harmony, equitable economic development and sustainable future for mankind," Ravi said in a statement.

Meanwhile in a message, BJP state president K Annamalai remembered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as a visionary leader and profound philosopher with supreme integrity. He remarked that the late leaders' legacy is alive even today in the form of ideologies of the saffron party.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was the co-founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and was also one of the thinkers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was born in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on September 25, 1916. His birth anniversary is observed every year as Antyodaya Diwas.

