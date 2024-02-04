TN Guv Ravi leaves to Delhi on a three day visit

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday left for the national capital on a three-day visit in Vistara Airlines around 11:15 am this morning.

He was accompanied by his Secretary, Assistant and Security Officer and is expected to return to Chennai on Feb 6th at 7 pm in an Air India flight.

According to the sources, TN governor may meet Union Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan went to Delhi on an urgent trip on Saturday morning to meet and talk with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and returned to Chennai early this morning. The sudden visit of the Governor to Delhi has spiced up the political undercurrent of the State amidst the Governor has been violating the Constitution.

Meanwhile, sources say it as a pre-planned trip. In this background, Ravi is going to deliver a speech in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly meeting on Feb 12th ahead of the state budget session.