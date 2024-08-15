TN Guv Ravi announces State level essay competition for school, college students on Bharathiar's birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Commemorating the 143rd Birth Anniversary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar, Governor RN Ravi announced a state level essay competition both in Tamil and English for school and college students in Tamil Nadu.

The competitions will be held separately for school and college students both in Tamil and English.

Students can send their entries either in Tamil or in English.

The results of the competitions will be announced on 11th December, 2024, the Birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar and the prizes will be awarded during the Republic Day celebrations of 2025 at Raj Bhavan, Chennai.

Prizes will be given separately for English and Tamil entries.

The student who gets first prize will be given a cash award of Rs 50,000, followed by Rs 30,000 for second prize winner and 25,000 for the third.

Additionally, he also announced state level essay competition for School and College Students, studying in Tamil Nadu, as part of the Constitution Day Celebration.