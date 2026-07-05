Vaiko calls Guv Arlekar ‘bonded labourer’ of Centre, vows MDMK will shield TVK govt

He also described Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as a "bonded labourer" of the present union government, accusing him of attempting to run a parallel administration and overstepping his constitutional boundaries.

"MDMK will act as an armour and a shield to block the arrows coming from the opposition side against this government run by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay," Vaiko told reporters at the Coimbatore Airport.

The veteran leader fiercely condemned the governor's active inspection of state projects and his reported suggestions to invoke Article 356 to dismiss the newly elected state government.