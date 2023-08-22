TN Guv, govt at loggerheads over posting of PSC members

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has entered into a fresh dispute with the state government after he returned the file on appointment of Chairman and members of Tamil Nadu Public service commission.

The Governor questioned how the candidates recommended for appointment of these postings were finalised. He also asked a few questions on whether the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court were fulfilled.

Notably, the state government had sent a file proposing the name of former Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu and eight other members as Chairman and members respectively.

Sylendra Babu retired from service on June 30, 2023 at the age of 61 as he got a two-year tenure as DGP which is irrespective of the date of superannuation in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines.

Even as the upper age limit of the TNPSC chairman is for a period of six years, the upper age limit is 62.

The Rajbhavan has returned the file seeking details of the advertisement published in the public domain calling for applications for the post of chairman/ members. It has also sought on the number of applications received, the process of scrutiny, and the elimination criteria to ensure transparency in the whole process.