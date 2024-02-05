TN Guv clears release of 12 more prisoners, including 7 linked to communal murders

CHENNAI: In a latest development, the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi had cleared the premature release of 12 more prisoners lodged in various prisons across the State, from the list of 49 prisoners that the Tamil Nadu government had forwarded a few months ago.



The premature release of prisoners had been happening since last year to celebrate the 115th birthday of late former Chief Minister Annadurai.

Of the 12 prisoners being released at least seven are involved in communal murder cases, noted the police.

Of the seven, 5 are Muslims and 2 are Hindus, police sources said.

The five Muslim prisoners involvedin communal murders and getting released by the latest order are Abu Tahir, kundu Jahir, Oomao Babu, ShahulHameed and Haroon Basha. Hindu prisoners, involved in communal murder cases, getting released are Kamal alias Poori Kamal and Viswanathan alias Vijayan. Abu Tahir and Kundu Jahir were involved in the murder of teacher Krishnaswamy (1997 – Coimbatore), while Oomai Babu and Shahul Hameed were involved in Siva murder case in 1991 in Coimbatore.

Haroon Basha was involved in Teekaram murder case.

Poori Kamal and Viswanathan were involved in Sultan Meeran murder case in the year 2002.

Of the 12 prisoners being released, four are from Cuddaloreprison, six from Central prison, Coimbatore and one each from Vellore and Puzhal prison.

The file of 49 prisoners were forwarded to the Governor by the Tamil Nadu government as per the guidelines of the N Authinathan committee after the government announced the plan in September 2021 to release over 700 life convicts based on their good behaviour.