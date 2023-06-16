TN Guv accepts Stalin's request to reallocate portfolios of Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday accepted the recommendation of Chief Minister MK Stalin to reallocate the portfolios held by V Senthilbalaji to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Housing Minister S Muthusamy. This comes after Governor refused to accept the recommendations by CM yesterday night. Senthilbalaji has also been dropped from the cabinet.

As per the recommendation, Thangam Thennarasu will handle the Electricity portfolio and Muthusamy takes the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

"Based on the recommendations of the Hon'ble Chief Minister the subjects of "Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy Development" dealt with by Thiru V Senthilbalaji, has been allocated to Thiru Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, in addition to the portfolios already held by him. Further, the subjects "Prohibition and Excise, Molasses" hitherto held by Thiru V.Senthilbalaji, has been allocated to Thiru S.Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development in addition to the subjects already held by him. However, the Hon'ble Governor has not agreed to Thiru V Senthilbalaji continuing any longer as the Member of the Council of Ministers, as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in Judicial Custody, " the press release read.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a summon to Minister V Senthilbalaji's brother Ashok Kumar to appear before the inquiry even as Chennai's Session Court is still yet to release a final order in the petition filed by ED seeking 15-day custody for Senthibalaji.