TN growth outpaces national average: CM Stalin outlines USD 1 trillion roadmap

"Today, Tamil Nadu's economic growth is higher than the national average, at 11.19 per cent. To be more specific, while India's manufacturing sector growth last year was 4.5 per cent, Tamil Nadu's growth was three times higher at 14.7 per cent,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking at the Conversion Conclave 2026, a unique initiative held to demonstrate the transformation of investment agreements into operational projects, Stalin described this achievement as a "deed-based answer" to critics of the Dravidian Model of governance.