TN growing impatient over incompetent DMK govt, its failure: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday criticised the two years of the DMK regime being on the rope. He hit out at M K Stalin’s Dravidian model government saying that people were growing impatient over its failures in fulfilling poll promises and would teach a lesson soon.

Knowing that he would bite the dust in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Chief Minister was busy in the last 18 months to form a mega alliance with all political parties to win the polls. But, he failed to think about the sufferings of the state and its welfare. The people would soon teach a lesson to the DMK government that is trying to cheat the people with his false promises by staging gimmicks to run the government for the next 35 months, said Palaniswami in a statement.

The general secretary of the AIADMK continued the vitriolic for not sending talented students for the 66th National School Athletic Meet. “Out of 247 students, who are selected for the national sports meet, not a single student is sent for the sports meet. The government destroyed the ambition of the students, who wanted to achieve big in sports,” he said and took a potshot at Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over this debacle. He along with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi are trying to save their skin by shifting the blame on officials. But the people of the state would give a fitting reply to them in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

He also pointed out the recent issues such as young boys below 18 years engaged in work in Aavin Dairy Farm in Madhavaram and non-payment of salary for the month of May to teachers working on consolidated pay. He pointed out that 85% of Athikadavu-Avinashi project was completed during the AIADMK regime. The DMK government, even after two years in office, did not complete the remaining work to benefit the people of Kongu belt.