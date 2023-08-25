TN grandmaster has done nation proud: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Despite the result, Praggnanandhaa’s achievement resonated with the dreams of 140 crore people, the Chief Minister said and congratulated him for clinching the silver medal and entering the FIDE Candidates tournament.

“Heartfelt congratulations to #Chennai’s pride, @rpragchess, on your outstanding performance in the 2023 #FIDEWorldCup!” the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X “Your journey to the final, defeating world #2 Nakamura and #3 Caruana, has left us all awestruck.

Despite the final result, your achievement resonates with 140 crore dreams. The entire country is proud of you, #Praggnanandhaa!” he said. “Your silver medal and entry to the #FIDECandidates Tournament are milestones that will inspire generations to come,” the Chief Minister further said.

