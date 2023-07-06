TN govt’s poor policies hurting textile industries: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday charged that the DMK government’s style of governance and policies hit hard on the textile and allied industries in the last two years.







The textile industries in Coimbatore, which is popularly known as the Manchester of South India, has deteriorated due to the DMK government’s incompetence. The city is an industrial hub for textile, engineering, and allied industries and home to several micro, small, and medium enterprises. Besides Coimbatore, the neighbouring districts such as Tiruppur, Erode, and Karur are generating employment for youngsters from the state and labourers from other states, said Palaniswami in a statement.

However, the industries in these districts have been facing heat since the DMK voted to power. The increase in various taxes and hike in electricity tariff is curtailing the industrial activities and leading to the closure, he said and noted that Open-end Spinning Mills in Coimbatore on July 5 announced that they would stop producing yarn or procure raw materials.

The Recycle Textile Federation had also announced the strike against the price hike of the raw materials and demanded the reversal of the tariff hike and peak hour charges for electricity that would foreshadow loss industry, he said and demanded the government to hold talks with the industries to redress their grievances and demands.