TN govt withdraws cases against protesters opposing tungsten project

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday withdrew all criminal cases registered against 11,608 individuals who participated in protests against the proposed tungsten mining project in Arittapatti, Madurai.

In a statement, the state government said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin had assured that all cases registered against the people who protested against this tungsten mining project would be withdrawn. Accordingly, all four criminal cases registered at Madurai city, Tallakulam and Melur police stations against 11,608 people involved in this protest have been withdrawn today."

The controversy surrounding the tungsten mining project had been brewing for several months, with the Union government granting permission for the project despite vehement objections from the state government and local residents.

The project, which was proposed to be set up in the areas surrounding Arittapatti village in Melur taluk of Madurai district, had sparked widespread protests and demonstrations, with locals fearing that the project would lead to environmental degradation and displacement of communities.